164896
Penticton  

New online gallery features painting renditions of internet memes

Turning memes into fine art

- | Story: 316327

An online meme-themed art exhibition by various Okanagan and international artists launched on Friday at noon, sharing their fine art interpretations to 'send 2020 on its way with a laugh.'

Penticton artist Ariane Kamps, created the "Fine Memes" collection of artistically rendered memes, wanting to celebrate the internet meme and the permanent way in which it has impacted us. 

“I think that it is because we're in such a weird time and people really hold onto every little bit of joy that comes their way and this is kind of a way to see those funny memes that make them smile, it's not something that's meaningless...It's fine to find meaning in a joke,” she said.

The online show is free to view for everyone. 

“I figured I wanted to create a show that I would want to see,” Kamps said. “All these artists are kind of remote and local friends of mine, a couple of them I just liked their work and asked them 'Hey would you be interested in doing this?'”

All proceeds go directly to the artists, although some artists have chosen to donate proceeds from their sales to local charities. Just originals for the work are available for sale at this point.

“This is just a fun way to use their artwork and hopefully sell a little original to help them out.” 

The exhibition features small, easy-to-ship pieces that Kamps said make great gifts, a way to share a laugh with loved ones just in time for the holidays.

"Fine Memes" gallery has launched on Ariane's website

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

153169
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
162352




Send us your News Tips!


165413


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Boots
Boots Penticton SPCA >


160189


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164264
163919