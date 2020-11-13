The City of Penticton is looking for residents give feedback on new childcare centre plans

Photo: Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton is announcing a number of opportunities for interested citizens to learn more about plans for a new child care facility to replace the Edmonton Avenue Centre in Kiwanis Park.

The park needs to go through a zoning amendment bylaw to properly set up the area for the new facilities. Engagement activities are being conducted as part of the process required by the Park Land Protection and Use Policy to add child care as a permitted use in Kiwanis Park.

“With the success of the $2.9 million grant to replace the Edmonton Avenue Centre building with a new child care facility, we are ready to move forward with the remaining steps in the process,” Adam Goodwin, social development specialist for the city said “This proposal will make a big difference on the child care shortage in Penticton and we are excited to start discussions with the community.”

Residents close to the park will be receiving a letter and handout in the next few days form the City informing them about the proposed facility, the zoning amendment needed in the park, and opportunities to get involved.

All members of the community are invited to learn more through the following activities:

Background materials, an online forum for questions, and a feedback form are now available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be collected until Nov. 29.

An online Information Session* is scheduled for Nov. 21 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. A link to the session is available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

An in-person Open House* is planned for Nov. 25 at the Edmonton Avenue Centre location between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend these events. Email [email protected] or call (250) 490-2586 to participate. OneSky Community Resources, the partner in the project, will also be in attendance at the events. The city has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with OneSky to build and operate the proposed child care centre.

Feedback gathered through these activities will be shared in a December meeting with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which will determine the recommendation given to Council on whether or not to amend the zoning of the park to include child care as a permitted use.