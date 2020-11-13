10,000 Tonight food drive will have drive-thru this year

Photo: Contributed Pen High event organizers, (left to right: Kyla Alva, Cloe Robert, and Lola Highley) from 2019's drive

High school students in Penticton will be collecting donations a little bit differently this year for the Salvation Army as a part of the annual 10,000 Tonight Food Drive.

Instead of Penticton high school students going door to door, asking for non-perishable food donations from every house in the city, the fundraiser has created a drop-off and drive-thru option for all of Penticton on Nov. 26.

The major grocery stores in town will be providing their sites as drop off locations on the day of the event: Safeway, IGA, Save-On-Foods, Walmart and Superstore will all be participating.

Therapy Wineries has donated large bins that will be distributed to these stores and set up from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

In addition, both Princess Margaret Secondary and Penticton Secondary will have a drive-thru drop-off outside, during the same hours.

Elementary schools are also participating in this event, and will have smaller bins set up in the school for student drop off. This will provide a contactless approach for the community to donate.

Rotary members and students from both high schools have volunteered to stand all day with the bins and promote the event.

The event originally had a goal to collect 10,000 food items, but past years have seen the drive receive over 20,000.

Students from Pen High are also planning Toys 4 Tots 2 Teens drive-thru on Dec. 10.