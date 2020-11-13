165076
Penticton  

10,000 Tonight food drive will have drive-thru this year

Food drive is now drive-thru

- | Story: 316314

High school students in Penticton will be collecting donations a little bit differently this year for the Salvation Army as a part of the annual 10,000 Tonight Food Drive.

Instead of Penticton high school students going door to door, asking for non-perishable food donations from every house in the city, the fundraiser has created a drop-off and drive-thru option for all of Penticton on Nov. 26.

The major grocery stores in town will be providing their sites as drop off locations on the day of the event: Safeway, IGA, Save-On-Foods, Walmart and Superstore will all be participating. 

Therapy Wineries has donated large bins that will be distributed to these stores and set up from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. 

In addition, both Princess Margaret Secondary and Penticton Secondary will have a drive-thru drop-off outside, during the same hours. 

Elementary schools are also participating in this event, and will have smaller bins set up in the school for student drop off. This will provide a contactless approach for the community to donate. 

Rotary members and students from both high schools have volunteered to stand all day with the bins and promote the event. 

The event originally had a goal to collect 10,000 food items, but past years have seen the drive receive over 20,000.

Students from Pen High are also planning Toys 4 Tots 2 Teens drive-thru on Dec. 10. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164074
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
162175




Send us your News Tips!


163573


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Boots
Boots Penticton SPCA >


165360


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165011
163919