Tim Hortons donates over $30K from their smile cookie campaign to help School District's 67 breakfast program

Photo: Contributed

A community donation from Tim Horton’s “Smile Cookie” campaign was given out on Friday, Nov. 6, in support of School District No. 67.

Tim Horton’s owner Ms. Nicole MacMillan presented a cheque to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to support SD67’s school breakfast programs in the amount of $30,402.15.

These programs are volunteer-run in schools across the District and funding comes completely through community donations, making sure children that arrive at school are supplied with a meal to start off their day of learning.

“This incredible donation once again illustrates the generosity of our community and will have a tremendous impact in supporting our school breakfast programs,” reads the press release.

