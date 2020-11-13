165260
Penticton  

Tim Hortons donates over $30K from their smile cookie campaign to help School District's 67 breakfast program

A community donation from Tim Horton’s “Smile Cookie” campaign was given out on Friday, Nov. 6, in support of School District No. 67. 

Tim Horton’s owner Ms. Nicole MacMillan presented a cheque to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to support SD67’s school breakfast programs in the amount of $30,402.15. 

These programs are volunteer-run in schools across the District and funding comes completely through community donations, making sure children that arrive at school are supplied with a meal to start off their day of learning. 

“This incredible donation once again illustrates the generosity of our community and will have a tremendous impact in supporting our school breakfast programs,” reads the press release. 

Canadians helped set a new record by raising $10.56 million during Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign

