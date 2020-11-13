Reward offered for hand stolen from Krazy Emporium

Photo: Facebook

The Krazy Emporium is asking for the public’s help after one of their chairs lost its friend, or in this case, other hand.

The store, located at 135 Westminster Ave, said on Facebook that their hand chair was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. The alleged suspect was described as driving a silver truck with a canopy and wearing a black crooks-and-castles hoodie.

“The hands have been unofficial local landmarks for 20 years,” reads the post.

Staff are hoping by sharing the story online, someone might come forward with information. A reward is being offered.