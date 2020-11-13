165362
162265
Penticton  

Reward offered for hand stolen from Krazy Emporium

Landmark hand is missing

- | Story: 316300

The Krazy Emporium is asking for the public’s help after one of their chairs lost its friend, or in this case, other hand. 

The store, located at 135 Westminster Ave, said on Facebook that their hand chair was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. The alleged suspect was described as driving a silver truck with a canopy and wearing a black crooks-and-castles hoodie. 

“The hands have been unofficial local landmarks for 20 years,” reads the post. 

Staff are hoping by sharing the story online, someone might come forward with information. A reward is being offered.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162352
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4319116
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$625,000
more details
164847




Send us your News Tips!


163538


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Boots
Boots Penticton SPCA >


163573


Friday Fails- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child
Showbiz
Nikki Bella received a sweet call from her ex John Cena after...
Two kids have street side dance battle
Must Watch
Who won?
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
It’s Friday. Kick up your feet and enjoy the scroll.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164264
162894