Cleanup resumes at trash pile on PIB locatee land

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Ecora Engineering restarting cleanup work on the infamous Green Mountain Road trash pile on locatee land within the Penticton Indian Band (PIB).

Appleton Waste services left the abandoned demolition material after the company crumbled, on PIB member's Adam Eneas’s land, which he was left to clean up.

Ecora has been involved with the site cleanup since March. The company took on the abandoned waste project at no charge to Eneas, after the federal government's COVID-19 wage subsidy allowed the firm to keep their staff employed during the recent slowdown.

“The Ecora Team is still supporting this initiative for no cost in to give back in a way that aligns with our core values of people, environment, relationships and community,” reads their press release.

Ecora began the cleanup project in June, but was hit with a stop work order by WorkSafeBC when health concerns arose surrounding possible asbestos.

After 120 samples of the construction waste were collected and analyzed and found zero traces of the material, plans to move forward on the demolition project continued.

Now that it has been cleared, Ecora has been in talks with multiple environmental experts and the PIB, stating that they have reviewed the plan, and everyone is aligned on the proposed solution.

The company has also been working with the PIB and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

The ISC and PIB will be supporting the project with onsite environmental monitoring and air quality monitoring.