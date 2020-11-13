The Penticton Public library has created new videos for scientific activities with candy

Casey Richardson

A new online video series has started, inviting kids to use items they have around the home to conduct science experiments with candy.

The Penticton Public Library has started their S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Team Tuesday candy science activities for kids to do at home. The videos are being put online weekly until Dec. 1, at 1 p.m.

“I just thought right away that's a super fun theme as who doesn't love candy and it's colourful and fun. There’s a part of it that really helps children become engaged in what they’re learning because they can have a snack or a treat at the end of it,” Kristyn Trickey, the programming assistant for the Penticton Public Library said.

Activities include growing your own rock candy, building a candy DNA model and discovering how fast candy pumpkins dissolve in different liquids, which ran this past Tuesday.

“It’s activities that are based around that (S.T.E.A.M.), but the idea with this one is of course it’s an online format,” Trickey added.

“For this program, we wanted it to be accessible in a different way, in a sense that the materials are things people just have at home,” Julia Cox, the youth services librarian with the Penticton Public Library said.

The library also runs another S.T.E.A.M. program, but that one has participants picking up kits from the library to conduct their experiments and runs lives videos for kids to join in on.

“The videos are there so it's available for whenever patrons want to check in and do the programs.”

The follow-along videos remain on their Facebook page for kids to try out the experiments whenever works for them.

“This program is also really great also as an after school type program. So just to add on to what children are learning in the classroom and provide ideas for parents to use at home,”Trickey said.

These experiments are geared towards kids ages eight and up, but can be done with younger groups with some parental supervision.

The main focus for the team at the Penticton library was to get kids having fun with learning.

“We like to keep learning fun,” Cox said. “And they are fun, that's the thing sometimes we get the idea that this is all very serious and it's hard and you can’t do it. Really, every kind of inquiry, whether it’s science or anything, begins with imagination, begins with what if?”

Videos are being published on Tuesday’s on their Facebook page and their youtube channel, with instruction booklets being published alongside them.