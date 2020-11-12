Residents worried about deer caught in tomato hoop

Photo: Steve Watt

A group of Summerland residents are concerned after seeing a deer spend the past two weeks wander the area with a tomato hoop wrapped around its neck and shoulder.

Steve Watt called conservation officers to report the incident and submitted photos, but didn’t hear back from BCCOS and is growing increasingly concerned about the animal.

“That poor deer is out of the front lawn right now,” Watt said on Thursday afternoon. “It's digging into it and I called the COs and I sent pictures, but it's not hurting anybody so they don't want to do anything. But this poor thing as it gets bigger, it's going to end up killing it.”

Sgt. James Zucchelli of the BCCOS in the South Okanagan confirmed they received a report of the deer on Nov. 1. But if the animal is moving around, feeding and not appearing to be suffering, then they don’t generally intervene.

“If it’s causing the deer to suffer and it's not able to move and feed, impacting its ability to breathe or creating some other type of distress then we would engage to try and tranquilize and remove the cage from the deer,” Zucchelli said.

“It's something that we're alive and alert to and if people are seeing that animal, they can call our number to report...We can monitor the situation.”

Officers are cautious to use tranquilizer because of the unknown outcome of the animal's response to the drug and how it will do afterwards.

“The downside of it, is anytime you start to tranquilize animals there's always a balance of the effects of the drug creating more of a stress to the animal than the current situation that it's in.”

Watt, meanwhile, is concerned that the cage goes right under the deer’s shoulder and arms and is rubbing down fur and the skin.

“The poor thing as you can see in the pictures, it's digging in,” he said. “My neighbours have all been watching out for it, but there's nothing we can do.”

Zucchelli noted there have not been additional calls of the animal's situation deteriorating. The public can call in updates and further concerns on animals they observe.

“If people are willing to call that in and it appears to be down and suffering, then we'll definitely attend,” he said. “It helps us monitor the comings and goings of this deer and we can determine if it is down and suffering, not able to move, not able to feed.”

If anyone spots a deer or other animal in distress, they should not approach it or attempt to help it themselves, rather call 1-877-952-7277 to inform BCCOS.