Flat Out Funny Comedy Show coming to Oliver, inviting people to 'laugh their masks off', figuratively

Comedy shows are making a comeback in Oliver, with Train Wreck Comedy introducing a show to help get the people laughing, safely.

Saturday, Dec. 12 will have two shows, featuring headliner Herb Dixon and his “Flat Out Funny Comedy Tour” at the Venables Theatre.

These shows are following COVID-19 safety protocols, so people can feel safe while enjoying a night out at a comedy show again.

“This pandemic has been hard on everyone and I am absolutely stoked to offer some COVID-safe entertainment at a time when people really need to laugh,” Rob Balsdon, a member of Train Wreck Comedy said in a press release. “

“Leah and the team at the Venables theatre have done a great job putting all the necessary safety protocols in place and people should feel safe and comfortable while enjoying a great night of live comedy.”

The main act, Herb Dixon, is an impersonator of Harley Davidson, earning him the nickname, “The Harley Guy”.

Herb has performed at the 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede, twice, in 2002 and 2005.

In 2003 Herb was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves, at the 100-year anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King. Herb impressed the tough biker crowd and knew for certain his Harley impression was as good as they get.

Herb Dixon has also shared the stage with the Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, LeAnne Rimes and Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2009. From corporate conventions to cruise ships and headline performances, Herb continues to have fun and perform regularly as a comedian.

Herb Dixon’s, COVID-safe, Flat Out Funny Comedy Tour will feature two shows on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020 at The Venables Theatre in Oliver. Showtimes are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $40 (+tax & fees) on their website.