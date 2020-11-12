Apex Mountain is seeing heavy snowfall, expecting this season to be 'amazing'

Photo: Contributed Live stream picture of Apex Mountain

Heavy snowfall in the Okanagan is benefitting ski hills, setting up a good season for powder lovers.

The flakes coming down at Apex Mountain Resort has the hill already building up a good base.

“So far the season looks amazing. We have snow making from the top of the mountain to the bottom,” James Shalman, the resort’s general manager said.

“The snowmaking temperatures have been phenomenal this year.”

The mountain already has the Canadian national team, and the BC freestyle team taking advantage of the snowfall, earlier than any year before.

“It's incredibly early for us, it's probably ten days ahead of schedule from where we'd normally be.”

The freestyle mogul course is also going to be opening up this Saturday for the athletes, as well as alpine training starting next Wednesday.

Shalman added that while there’s no international competitors because of COVID-19, Canadians are turning out in large numbers, with the Ontario team and Quebec teams coming out.

“Things are looking really good, we have good early season conditions so far, temps and snowfall coming up in the next foreseeable forecast looks really good.” Shalman added.

So far, the mountain is still planning to open on Dec. 5 to the public.

“Things look really good for the time frame,” Shalman said. “There's always a chance we'll open early if mother nature allows but we need enough snow to be able to do it.”

But even if mother nature sends all the snow, the team still has a huge amount of prep to do to open the mountain as far as grooming and making the mountain safe.

“There is an amount of time required to do that….We will open early if we're able to for sure.”

So far, as of Nov. 10, the hill has seen 88 cm of cumulative snowfall.

”I think we're right on par for having a good season, being a La Nina year, the forecast is for a better snow season than other years.”

Predicting to see a great year for snow with plenty of visitors, Apex has also set up their safety guidelines to manage COVID safety protocols.

“What people are going to be finding is that anywhere in lift lines or riding from the lift or disembarking from the lift, face masks, face coverings are going to be mandatory,” he said.

Face coverings are also mandatory in the buildings.

“If you ride to the mountain together you can ski together...We are not going to be placing anybody outside of a bubble together.”

Couples and groups will take a chair by themselves, singles will not be added in.

Singles will be added on chairs on opposite sides where space allows. Their full safety guidelines are available online.

Keep an eye on Apex's website and social media to find out if the slopes will be opening up early.