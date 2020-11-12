165276
Retired RCMP officer and Penticton author gets thank you from Queen

A Penticton author and retired RCMP sergeant has received a thanks from the Queen.

Kate Hansen got a thank you letter from Queen Elizabeth ll for the receipt of Hansen’s new children’s book, Harry the Musical Ride Horse.

The letter stated, “Her Majesty was very pleased to hear from you and appreciated your kind thought in sending her a copy of your special story.”

Sergeant Hansen met the Queen in 2000 while performing with the RCMP Musical Ride at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Hansen knew that Elizabeth II was a fan of the musical ride and had a love for horses. 

“I thought the Queen may enjoy the story of Harry,” said Hansen, “and I wanted to extend my thanks to her for the gracious hospitality that she extended to the Ride when we stayed at Windsor Castle. I am completely thrilled to receive a letter from Her Majesty and know that she has read my book.”

Sergeant Hansen has now published two children’s stories about Harry, a horse on the RCMP Musical Ride, with the third book coming out in December. The books are available at www.kateandharry.ca or through the RCMP Foundation at www.themountieshop.ca

