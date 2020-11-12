162805
Penticton  

Penticton Fire Department extinguishes fire at 5000 Motel

Motel room fire doused

Story: 316179

The Penticton Fire Department responded to single-unit fire at unit 44 of the 5000 Motel on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

"It was mostly a room and contents fire, so the fire crews arrived on scene, extinguished the fire quite quickly. It was a single alarm type incident," Larry Watkinson, fire chief for the department said. 

Residents who were displaced by the fire were moved to another unit within the motel. 

One person was taken to hospital for precautionary measures due to smoke inhalation. 

The investigation is underway and cause of the fire is currently unknown. 

