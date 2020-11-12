164896
Penticton  

House caught fire Wednesday night in Carmi hills above Penticton

House fire in Carmi hills

ORIGINAL: 6:26 a.m.

A structure fire was reported Wednesday night in the hills above Penticton.

The fire was seen in the Carmi area, although details are few at this time.

It's not yet known what started the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.

