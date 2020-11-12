House caught fire Wednesday night in Carmi hills above Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson Private roadway leading to the suspected house on fire in the Carmi area on Wednesday

UPDATED: 1:50 p.m.

The large fire Thursday night in Penticton's Carmi hills has confirmed to be a house, although the damage is currently unknown.

A neighbour in the Beaver Dell Road area told Castanet they saw the flames at a home near the end of Garnet Way, at the end of a private driveway.

The Penticton Fire Department was not called in, as it is outside the fire protection boundary, according to fire chief Larry Watkinson.

Residents of the area previously voted to reject fire protection due to cost concerns.

Photo: Contributed