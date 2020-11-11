Oliver council sends proposed emergency winter shelter to public hearing, with some councillors expressing concerns

Photo: Google Street View

Oliver town council has voted to send a planned winter homeless shelter to a public information meeting before making a final decision whether to grant a three-year temporary permit at its proposed location.

Desert Sun Counselling is seeking council's blessing to operate a maximum 10-bed cold-weather operation in the basement of the United Church at 511 Church Ave. Executive director Marieze Tarr explained the case at Monday's council meeting.

"It's something that might surprise many of you, but, by our count, last winter there were about 50+ people in Oliver struggling with homelessness," Tarr told council.

"Another thing that might surprise you is that these people are not like homeless people using drugs on the street corners. We have seniors, youth, women and men needing shelter during the winter months."

She explained many of these people live in pickers housing, RVs or tents due to various challenges in their lives, and then when the extreme cold hits, they need somewhere to go. Last winter, Tarr said as an example, they saw a pair of youth camping in a backyard in a tent when it was -15 C after a disagreement with their parents.

"We tend to look at the homeless as people other than ourselves. But we have to keep in mind these people are somebody's mum and dad, or somebody's child. And they live amongst us. So the question is do we just want to ignore their suffering?" Tarr said.

Desert Sun is promising 24/7 staffing at the facility with a minimum of two workers at any time, and the shelter will only operate from Nov. 1 until March 31. If council approves the three-year permit and funding from BC Housing comes through, they hope to have it up and running before the end of March to help people this winter.

"This will be a high barrier shelter, and that means we will responsibly screen applicants and only applicants that have not used drugs or alcohol on the day of entry will be allowed to use the shelter," Tarr explained. "That also means we will not allow drug and alcohol use [on shelter grounds]."

While clients are in the shelter, staff will be on hand to help them with accessing government funding like income assistance and other appropriate services, as well as helping with securing employment and eventually permanent housing.

"I think all of council is looking toward a cold-weather shelter. The issue is where it's going to be placed," Coun. Larry Schwartzenberger said.

"I am in favour of holding a public information meeting, I think there's been quite a lot of discussion on this both online and submitted so I think that would be our due diligence to do that," Coun. Amy Grice said.

"I'm definitely for a cold-weather shelter, frankly I'm for a permanent shelter, but I think we need to do our best not to impose this on the neighbours so I think a public information meeting would be a logical next step."

Coun. Petra Veintimilla thanked Tarr for her presentation and expressed her interest in a cold-weather shelter, but agreed with fellow councillors more work had to be done, which Tarr acknowledged.

"This is not something that can just happen overnight. But we have to start somewhere. So tonight is a start."

Council will review the results of the public meeting at a later date.