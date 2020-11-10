Princeton RCMP warns public to not let people in their house after new scam reports

Photo: Colin Dacre

RCMP are reminding the public to stay vigilant on who they allow into their homes after a report of two men posing as Fortis workers tried to enter a home in Princeton.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes with the Princeton RCMP detachment, they have only had one report involving this type of incident in the area so far, but they are looking into it, doing checks and it is under investigation.

“At this point we don't know who they are and we've only got one call that it happened to one person...stuff like this happens and sometimes it's legitimate and somebody came to look at something,” Hughes said.

But the key message he wants to put out from this is don't let people in your house.

“If somebody shows up unannounced it doesn't matter who they are or who they say they are, there's always scams going on.”

This incident also reminded Hughes of something that happened earlier this year, where one man allegedly tricked a senior by claiming to be a health worker in Princeton.

“We had a call here last year... Somebody had said they were a health inspector and took a woman for a drive,” he said.

“We never did determine who it was and what the motive was, but the message to the general public is if somebody shows up announced at your house don't let them in your house.”

“If you're at all suspicious, just call us, that's what we're here for."

Hughes is hoping Facebook posts about the Fortis fakers will spark other people to forward if it happens to them too, as he is looking for more information or security camera footage.

“There will always be a certain group of people or a certain type of person that tries to scam people out of doing things.”