Penticton  

Penticton teen raising money for ALS by selling Purdy's Chocolates passes her goal and sets another

Chocolate orders over $10K

One Penticton teen is feeling strong support from the community after seeing her fundraiser goal surpassed. 

Annie Harries worked through the spring to provide over 500 surgical caps for frontline workers with her family and is now trying to raise funds for the ALS Society of BC

“In the first place, I was not even thinking I would get to $1,000, and then after the [Castanet] article was published, I was at about $1,500. My sales doubled overnight and since then it's been all these people seeing the link and my siblings have brought people in and it's just been amazing,” Harries said. 

“Every time I check it's gone up a couple hundred.”

Harries chose to support ALS because of her father, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago. She is collecting Purdys Chocolatier Christmas orders through a fundraising page, which Purdy's will be giving back 25 per cent of the sales to them for the ALS Society.  

Right now, the total is sitting at $10,200, just past the $10,000 goal Harries hoped to raise. 

“I still have lots of people that are putting in orders so I was really amazed by how many people have been supporting it.”

Now Harries has bumped up her goal, hoping to land somewhere between $15,000 to $20,000.

“$15,000 might be a bit more reasonable but I thought I might as well aim for higher,” she laughed. “But hopefully more.” 

And her dad couldn’t be more excited. 

“He really thinks it's amazing, I see him and I alway tell  him when the total goes up, he thinks it's really cool.” 

Support has been coming from local doctors and people who know the family, all working to help spread the word about the fundraiser. 

“Lots of people who kind of don't know me personally, but know of our family are emailing and congratulating about the new totals. Lots of people are sharing it on their facebook even if they don't know us to get the fundraiser out there,” Harries said. 

“I've even had offers from people to help deliver the chocolate so it's just been really cool with everyone who wants to help.” 

Her eight siblings are pitching in too, bringing in plenty of customers. Harries also created a competition between her siblings to whoever sells the most, will be getting a prize.

“It was pretty close for the first few days, everyone had a couple hundred dollars...But my one sister, Rose, has brought in almost $1300. She's a nurse at the hospital so she left notes in the nursing station, and it's kind of gotten around the hospital.”

All the orders have to be in by the Nov. 25, before Harries puts in the final tally on Nov. 26. Then the chocolates will be distributed before Christmas.

“People like to buy Purdy's anyway, and then they feel good about donating.”

Interested parties can put in orders on the Purdy’s chocolate website after making an account.

