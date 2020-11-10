165362
Penticton  

City of Penticton reminding citizens of public hearing protocols amid pandemic, as four are scheduled Monday

Pandemic hearing protocols

The City of Penticton is urging citizens to follow participation guidelines for COVID-19 safety ahead of four scheduled public hearings this Monday, one of which is likely to be contentious. 

“While in-person attendance at scheduled public hearings remains an option, due to COVID-19, participants who choose to attend must observe specific health and safety procedures,” said corporate officer Angie Collison.

“Unless it’s critical you speak in person, we encourage residents to explore alternative options for providing your input to Council, including writing in by email or mail, calling in by phone or speaking directly via Zoom.”

All four public hearings on Nov. 16 will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to adhere to social distancing protocols but will also be accessible to watch live on the City of Penticton website. 

The full public hearing schedule can be viewed here. At 7:30 p.m., the Lake-to-Lake Bicycle Route hearing is scheduled to begin, which is expected to attract high public engagement. 

Last week council green lit the proposed bicycle route, which has proved unpopular with Martin Street businesses worried about parking and access.

Citizens can participate in the public hearing via written correspondance, telephone or Zoom. Find out more about the options here

