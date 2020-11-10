164899
Penticton  

Princess Margaret Secondary School hosts Remembrance Day ceremonies outdoors and in stations to fit COVID-19 safety protocols

Maggie honours veterans

Casey Richardson

With many Remembrance Day ceremonies cancelled or put online this year, one group of high school students wanted to make sure they could host a ceremony for their classmates to honour the fallen. 

“For me, I feel like Remembrance Day is one of those things a lot of kids forget about and the importance is so significant,” Susie Robinson, one of the organizers for the Princess Margaret Secondary School remembrance day said. 

“Since COVID was a struggle, we made stations because we can’t have the whole school all together. Ultimately, we’re making six stations, kind of condensing it and then spreading it out at the same time basically.”

Groups of kids are led through the stations, which include a performance by the school choir, a presentation surrounding Indigenous people and their involvement in the world wars, as well video and an MC address about the day in the school gym, finishing off with hot chocolate. 

“I just really feel, the aspect of Remembrance Day isn’t to be sitting in a gym and like every other assembly. So we wanted to make it different,” Rachel Brown, another organizer for the Remembrance Day said. 

Robinson added that the school likes to do outdoor remembrance days, as bringing students outside emphasizes the importance of the day. 

“We really got to remember why we’re here, the people that fought for us, because their past is why we have a future and I feel like that's really significant.”

