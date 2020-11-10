162805
Penticton  

Summerland CAO Anthony Haddad says goodbye before heading to job with City of Penticton

Best wishes for CAO

Summerland Council sent chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad off with best wishes Monday as part of his final meeting in the role before heading to a new role in Penticton. 

Haddad, who spent just over a year as CAO, is moving to a position as Penticton's general manager of community services. He had previously been Penticton's director of development services.

At Monday's meeting, Summerland's Mayor Toni Boot recognized Haddad for the "mutual trust and respect" he fostered amongst District staff. 

"On a personal note Anthony, thank you for your support and guidance especially during these last few months. While I am sad to see you go I understand your decision and hope we have the opportunity to collaborate on community initiatives, for Summerland and Penticton, in the near future," Boot added. 

Councillors also weighed in, wishing him well. 

"Penticton is gaining a lot. We will really miss you, and thank you for your leadership,” Coun. Erin Trainer said. 

Haddad echoed the sentiments. 

"It's been a fantastic and challenging year-and-a-bit with the district ... I have every confidence in mayor and council leading the community through [upcoming challenges]," Haddad said. 

"It’s been a busy year, a fantastic experience, and I really appreciate the opportunity that council and the community have given me.”

Haddad's official final day as CAO in Summerland was Tuesday. 

