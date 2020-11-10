164896
Penticton  

The Penticton Art Gallery is hosting their annual Soup Bowls Project, inviting people to pick up their new favourite artisan soup bowl and support the gallery

Soup-er bowls up for grabs

- | Story: 316020

As the weather turns chilly, it’s time to snuggle up with some hot soup and the Penticton Art Gallery has handmade bowls ready to go. 

The 24th Annual Soup Bowls Project kicked off on Monday, adapting to COVID-19 safety measures to make sure their annual winter fundraiser would still happen. 

“It's a huge event we do in November every year, because of COVID, of course, we had to rework the event,” McKaila Ferguson, collections and communications manager for the Penticton Art Gallery said. “Usually, in a normal year, we have it over two nights because it's so popular. We have around 300 people in the building each night, so obviously we couldn't do that this year.” 

Normally, the gallery hosts a big event in the main gallery, with participating restaurants bringing their best soups and attendees tasting in their newly chosen bowls. 

“At the end of night, you'd vote for your favourite and we'd crown our soup bowl champion.”

But the team knew they had to do something with the event, and so like previous years, the Penticton and Summerland potters guilds contributed bowls to the cause and is inviting people to come down and pick out their favourite. 

“Everyone gets to come in and pick their soup bowl, and instead of tasting the soup here, five awesome restaurants have given us coupons for people to go and visit and have the soup at their restaurants.” 

Coupons for soup will be included to Brodo Kitchen, Nautical Dog Cafe, Cannery Brewing, Smugglers Smoke House, and The Bench Market. 

“We also compiled the greatest hits recipes book of all of the favourites from past years, with 21 recipes of past soup,” Ferguson said. 

Soup bowl packages are $25 each plus tax. 

“We have over 400 bowls to sell, yesterday we sold just over 100. We'll keep doing this until they all sell out.”

All proceeds from the Soup Bowls Project will benefit the Penticton Art Gallery’s events and programming, including day camps, kids classes and after school programming, as well as workshops and artist talks.  

“We won't make as much this year, because the ticket price is lower. This was more about community this year and having something that always happened still kind of happening,”  Ferguson added.

“Half of the event is people picking up their bowl, so we had to think of something.”

Head down to the Penticton Art Gallery to find your perfect soup bowl.

