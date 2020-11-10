Penticton elementary kids leave rocks painted with poppies at Penticton memorial cenotaph

Photo: Misha Noble-Hearle Rocks painted with poppies left by Kindergarten and Grade 1 kids at the Penticton cenotaph this week.

Students from a Penticton elementary school had their own small ceremony ahead of Remembrance Day, in lieu of traditional larger gatherings.

Queen's Park Elementary Kindergarten and Grade 1 students painted rocks with poppies and their own names, then placed them at the Veterans Memorial Park cenotaph.

"They wanted to make sure the veterans knew that we were thinking about them and greatly appreciate their service and sacrifice," wrote Misha Noble-Hearle, who sent photos of the poppies to Castanet.

The painted rocks were topped off with a handwritten sign by one of the kids: "Thank you veterans. From Queen's Park Kindergarten and Grade 1 Kids."