Penticton  

Summerland crowns Waste Reduction Week champion

Waste reduction champion

The District of Summerland has named its 2020 Waste Reduction Week champion. 

Replenish Refiilery & Zero Waste Store was selected for the top honour, for its commitment to stocking bulk volumes of non-toxic products that can be refilled in reusable containers, and environmentally-friendly products such as stainless steel straws and bamboo eating implements.

Sarah S., who the District says nominated the Refillery, had a glowing review to share. 

"My daughter loves filling up our jars of dish soap, laundry soap, cleaner and hand soap. We estimate we have saved at least 12 plastic bottles since we discovered the store," Sarah said. 

"I truly am honoured so many Summerlanders nominated Replenish Refillery & Zero Waste Store for this award! I could not have done it without the support of my friends and family as well as the team at Art Vines Studio / Bead Trails and all of our amazing environmentally conscious customers," wrote founder and owner Angela Machuik on Facebook. 

Find Replenish Refillery on Facebook here and inside Bead and Trails on North Vicoria Road in downtown Summerland. 

