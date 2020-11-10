Tension was palpable at public hearing over Summerland Motel's application to convert to apartments

Photo: Contributed

Tensions were high at Summerland’s District Hall Monday evening as nearly a dozen Trout Creek residents spoke against a proposed apartment complex at an existing motel.

Summerland Motel owner John Lathey told district councillors he and his wife are hoping to subdivide the motel’s lot, located at 2107 Tait St., and dedicate two of the three existing buildings to 27 long-term apartment rentals in order to combat financial woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times which are affecting many people’s livelihoods,” Lathey told councillors. “We are no exception. We are fearful for the future of our livelihood.”

Lathey told councillors the plan is to convert 22 motel rooms into studio apartments and five into one-bedroom suites, all which include their own private kitchenette, washroom and balcony. A separate gated entrance and exit would be dedicated to the apartments and landscaping would screen off the two buildings from the main motel.

“We’re acting as responsible citizens,” Lathey said.

District staff told councillors they support the rezoning application, highlighting a 2017 report which found a lack of rental properties in Summerland. Lathey’s proposal, staff added, fits within the current Official Community Plan.

In his proposal, Lathey said studio apartments would be rented out on one year leases at approximately $900 - $950 a month, and one-bedroom suites would rent for $1,250. A policy would be put in place meaning rentals would be for adults only, although Lathey said he would “play it by ear” if approached by a parent and child.

The public hearing, which was rescheduled to Monday evening in order to book the District Hall and safely accommodate the number of people present to voice their opposition, heard from nearly a dozen people on the matter, not including letters and two petitions received in the weeks prior.

Numerous residents voiced safety concerns, citing an existing heavy police presence at the motel as it offers monthly rentals for five months out of the year, as well as the location of the motel and its distance from shopping and other amenities.

One resident addressed Lathey personally and told him she felt the motel, which had once been a bustling tourist stop, had “dwindled” over the years since Lathey assumed ownership.

“It’s only responsible to try and make a plan,” Lathey said. “As things stand, we can simply hope for the best.”

A decision will be made by district councillors at a later date.