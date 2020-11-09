164896
Penticton  

Sip, savour and shop with Holiday Cheer wineries event

Holiday shopping with wine

The Okanagan Falls/Skaha Lake Wineries Association is hosting its annual "Holiday Cheer" events at member wineries, where visitors can shop for holiday gifts while sipping local wine. 

Each of 15 member wineries will have different attractions, with some offering artisan crafts to browse and buy, some tastings with food pairings, and all with plenty of wine to stock up before the holidays. 

"This year is going to be a little different than previous Holiday Cheers; it’s given us an opportunity to be creative,” said Shawna Thompson, coordinator for the Okanagan Falls/Skaha Lake Winery Association.

Due to COVID-19, availability is limited this year, and reservations are required at most wineries. 

Guests can learn more about what is being offered at each winery and book reservations through the Heart of Wine Country website here for the November 14/15 weekend. 

