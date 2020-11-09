Town of Oliver going virtual for Remembrance Day

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver will be honouring Remembrance Day virtually this year.

Mayor Martin Johansen has sent out a Remembrance Day address, and outlined ways in which the public can participate in ceremonies this Wednesday.

"Although we are not able to gather in person this year, I encourage all citizens to join us virtually as Oliver pays homage to those who died at its Cenotaph Memorial and the banners that hang on Main Street," Johansen wrote.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Legion’s website here starting at 10:30 am.

In addition, the Oliver and District Heritage Society has setup a virtual “Tree of Remembrance” on its website where people can attach their memories to a poppy.

"We will remember and honour these brave men and women for their courage by wearing poppies as a symbol that we will not forget the sacrifices made for our freedom," Johansen wrote.

"On behalf of Town of Oliver Mayor and Council, today we remember why we must work for peace every day of the year. Lest we forget."