Penticton man Kenneth Large will spend 18 months behind bars for collection of 27,000 images of child sexual abuse

Photo: Chelsea Powrie A masked Kenneth Large enters Penticton court in September.

A Penticton man who pleaded guilty to collecting a stash of nearly 27,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse will spend 18 months in jail for his crime.

In court Monday, Judge Gregory Koturbash handed down his sentence to Kenneth Daniel Large, 49.

Large had previously admitted to his criminal collection and self-described compulsion.

He was caught with his stash in October 2018, after the blog website Tumblr alerted authorities to potential child porn activity from an account registered to Large.

An RCMP search warrant executed on his phones, computers and other electronics revealed 26,366 images and clips of sexual abuse, some involving children as young as 6.

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs sought two years in jail for Large, followed by two years of probation, while Large's lawyer James Pennington argued for a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community.

But Koturbash decided a conditional sentence would not do, given the volume and graphic nature of the collection, and the fact that a term of house arrest served in the very basement of his parents' house where Large spent so much of his time amassing the images in the first place did not seem like much of a punishment.

"There is nothing within my power that would redress the harm done [to the victims in the images]," Koturbash said. "The only way to acknowledge the harm is to send him to jail."

He added that the sentence should be a deterrent to others, to send "a message that if you are caught you will go to jail."

Koturbash did not go as high as two years in his sentence, noting mitigating factors like a prompt guilty plea, Large's past two years on bail with no breaches, expression of remorse and his history of seeking counselling.

He also noted in his sentencing that Large did not create the images and videos in question.

Large was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs to begin his 18 months of incarceration. Following that, Large will have strict probation requirements for three years, including limiting his allowed uses of the internet and access to children under 16.

He will also have a 10 year ban on attending any public space where children under 16 could reasonably be, and will be on the sex offender registry for 20 years.