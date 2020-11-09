Final vote count confirms projected wins for Dan Ashton, Roly Russell in two South Okanagan ridings

Photo: Contributed Dan Ashton, left, and Roly Russell are officially heading to Victoria on behalf of the Penticton and Boundary-Similkameen ridings respectively.

Final numbers for the BC provincial election are in for the two South Okanagan, after Elections BC concluded counting of mail-in ballots this weekend.

As projected on Election Day, in the Penticton riding incumbent Liberal Dan Ashton took 48.19 per cent of the vote with 13,217 ballots cast in his favour.

"My goal over the next four years will be to work for the people and not to refight an election," Ashton wrote in a statement on Facebook Sunday evening, adding he is honoured. "We must come out of this pandemic looking forward and working together."

Challengers Toni Boot with the NDP took 37.71 per cent or 10,343 votes, Libertarian Keith MacIntyre took 2.61 per cent or 717 votes and Green Ted Shumaker took 11.49 per cent or 3,152.

A total of 27,429 votes were counted in the riding.

In Boundary-Similkameen, projected winner Roly Russell with the NDP made it official as well with 49.85 per cent or 10,500 votes.

His challengers Petra Veintimilla with the Liberals earned 36.72 per cent or 7,735 votes, Conservative Darryl Serres took 11.18 per cent or 2,354 votes and Aryln Greig who ran with Wexit BC but reportedly left the party prior to the election received 2.25 per cent or 474 votes.

A total of 21,063 votes were counted in the riding.