No need to travel far to get a vacation feeling at Penticton hotels

There’s no place like home, and Penticton hotels and resorts are offering up a steal of a deal for those looking to enjoy a getaway without going too far.

Penticton Lakeside Resort is offering up a variety of deals for locals, including the Okanagan Winter Getaway and the Thompson Okanagan Staycation.

“We know that sometimes right now with the heaviness of (COVID-19) with mental health, we wanted to be able to extend a discounted rate to locals,” said Brannigan Mosses, the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s Director of Regional Sales and Marketing.

With a minimum five-night stay, the Okanagan Winter Getaway offers a west wing, lake view room with complimentary buffet breakfast for $99 a night, and the chance to win a five-night Summer Getaway package for next year.

The Thompson Okanagan Staycation, which Mosses said has been one of the Lakeside’s most popular packages, offers 20 per cent off to locals who provide ID upon arrival at the resort.

“Take a ride down, a 45 minute drive from Kelowna or wherever you may be, and just do something a little different and experience your surrounding cities and surrounding activities,” encouraged Mosses.

And the Penticton Lakeside Resort isn’t the only hotel extending deals to locals alike; the Penticton Ramada is also opening its doors to guests who are looking for a mini getaway.

“It’s like a resort feel at our hotel,” said Ramada executive assistant Lindsey Danyluk. “You have robes in the room, you can order room service. It’s just like a little night away.”

The Ramada’s Sip and Stay package, which includes a two-night stay in a standard room with two tall cans of this year’s The Penticton Seven’s beer, a $50 gift certificate to Bad Tattoo Brewing or the The Station Public House and 25 bonus points on the B.C. Ale Trail App, has been a popular choice amongst locals for birthdays and anniversaries, said Danyluk .

The resort is also offering 20% Apex ski lift tickets to guests.

And Hotel Penticton, Ascend Hotel Collection, is gearing up for a busy winter welcome guests, with a staycation package in the works that will include bundles with local businesses.

“We’re working with all different organizations and businesses in town,” said Billy Coles, the owner and president of BCP construction. “You think of ski hills, wineries … all the different organizations, so we can give away rooms possibly with them. That’s going to be an ongoing staycation-type thing we’re going to be doing.”

All room bookings will receive a room upgrade, too, said Coles.

And for those looking to adventure a little further, Choice Hotels Canada, which operates Hotel Penticton, will be extending its staycation package to its other five resorts in the west, including Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Choice Hotels will also be opening a resort in Revelstoke in the new year, which Coles says he believes will be a popular choice.

Keep an eye on Choice Hotels’ social media pages for upcoming deals and contests.

