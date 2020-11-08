The Critteraid Sanctuary in Summerland needs volunteers to come read to cats who have been traumatized

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for volunteers to come read to their cats to help them get settled.

Voldemort and Bellatrix are two cats that the sanctuary took in from an unfortunate situation in a hoarding house.

“When we see situations like this, what we see for the cats is a lot of trauma to their ability to trust, trauma to their sense of wellness and welfare. What we’re looking for is people to help with this pain,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

While there’s nothing medically to be done to help the cats, volunteers can help soothe them.

“What we can do is help them learn to trust and learn to be safe in an environment with people in their room.”

And the best way to do that is by sitting and reading to them.

“Yes you’re reading out loud and it can feel a little funny, but the amazing transformation that you see in these cats...reading to them gently and quietly can warm anyone’s heart,” Byer said.

“It really does help their healing and just help get over the trauma of situations they never meant to end up in.”

Anyone interested in cuddling up with a good book nearby some fluffy friends can find out more by emailing [email protected]