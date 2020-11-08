165362
Penticton  

Private roadway to Mt. Kobau adds gate to restrict access through land

Private roadway adds gate

- | Story: 315805

The landowner of a portion of road leading up to Mt. Kobau who has had his road blockade removed by people to gain access, has now built a bright yellow steel gate to stop trespassers. 

The new gate will allow necessary access for Fortis BC and the Forest Service going to Mount Kobau from the Oliver-Cawston road, according to the email sent to Castanet by the owner, Shawn Baenziger.

 “We use this road as access to get to our facilities on Kobau, and we want to make sure we are not trespassing on private property,” Todd Romano, Fortis BC area manager for the South Okanagan, who organized the construction of the gate, said in the letter. “I hope it helps to reduce the number of people that are trespassing on private property but people as they are, might still try to find a way in.” 

Baenziger added that further access will be restricted and the gate will be permanently closed during the fire season to protect valuable livestock and old growth timber on his property. 

Although he has placed No Trespassing signs for years, Baenziger claims they were constantly disregarded by people going through his land, and since talks for the proposed national park have been happening, traffic has increased over this portion of private land.

Baenziger wrote that he hopes people will respect the gate and will pay appropriate attention to posted signs and private land. 

Many residents in the area have disputed the claim over private property rights to the road and think it shouldn’t be closed off access to get to the mountain. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164247
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4301625
201-9563 Jensen Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
165231




Send us your News Tips!


165233


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


163538


Pet raccoon shows off his pajamas before bedtime

Must Watch
This raccoon wears his pajamas to bed just like a human. Adorable!
Life is life
Galleries
Sometimes life just happens.  
How Boxers got their name
Must Watch
Don’t worry, mom! I’ll protect you.
Lori Loughlin likely to be home for Christmas
Showbiz
Imprisoned actress Lori Loughlin has been given hope of spending...
TGIF Gifs- November 6, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday evening.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162734
162894