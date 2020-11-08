Private roadway to Mt. Kobau adds gate to restrict access through land

Photo: Contributed

The landowner of a portion of road leading up to Mt. Kobau who has had his road blockade removed by people to gain access, has now built a bright yellow steel gate to stop trespassers.

The new gate will allow necessary access for Fortis BC and the Forest Service going to Mount Kobau from the Oliver-Cawston road, according to the email sent to Castanet by the owner, Shawn Baenziger.

“We use this road as access to get to our facilities on Kobau, and we want to make sure we are not trespassing on private property,” Todd Romano, Fortis BC area manager for the South Okanagan, who organized the construction of the gate, said in the letter. “I hope it helps to reduce the number of people that are trespassing on private property but people as they are, might still try to find a way in.”

Baenziger added that further access will be restricted and the gate will be permanently closed during the fire season to protect valuable livestock and old growth timber on his property.

Although he has placed No Trespassing signs for years, Baenziger claims they were constantly disregarded by people going through his land, and since talks for the proposed national park have been happening, traffic has increased over this portion of private land.

Baenziger wrote that he hopes people will respect the gate and will pay appropriate attention to posted signs and private land.

Many residents in the area have disputed the claim over private property rights to the road and think it shouldn’t be closed off access to get to the mountain.