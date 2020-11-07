164896
Public hearing set for Monday on possible Trout Creek apartment complex

After too many Summerland residents wanted to speak on a proposed apartment complex at Trout Creek, council moved the public hearing to this Monday back in October to accommodate the numbers. 

Council received an application from the owners of the Summerland Motel, located at 2107 Tait Street, in the Trout Creek area to change their zoning at the southern portion of the site. The owners wanted to rezone part of their property from Highway Commercial (CH) zone to Residential High Density (RHD) zone, to move forward with a change to long-term rental apartments. 

In the report submitted by Staff, they are recommending for the rezoning application to be supported by Council. They believe Summerland’s housing stock will benefit from these smaller unit types and an increase in rental housing will support the community moving forward.

Staff believe that the proposals fits within the official community plan (OCP) and needed zoning amendments will allow  the developer to bring in the additional rental units to the District at no cost to the taxpayer and help contribute to providing Summerland with an increased range of housing types.

But within letters already submitted to council, members of the public are mostly opposed to the change, concerned with lack of amenities in the area, limited transit and parking, alongside concerns over safety with lower cost housing included.  

Anyone already registered for the previous meeting  does not need to re-register as a speaker. The public can register to speak at the public hearing up until noon on Nov. 9, and will go through routine COVID-19 screening. 

