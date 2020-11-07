165427
Penticton  

Single fatality along highway three after woman's car goes off road and crashes into a rock.

Fatal crash on HWY 3

- | Story: 315801

A woman was killed Friday, Nov. 6 in a car accident on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

On Friday, just after 8 p.m, a collision was reported to the Keremeos RCMP, who attended along with the South Okanagan Highway Patrol.

The vehicle crash was unwitnessed but tracks indicate what happened with the vehicle, identified as a Subaru, according to Cpl. Chris Manseau.  

The Subaru looked to be heading westbound on the highway when it left the roadway. 

Tire tracks indicate the car went off the road right into a ditch and then struck a rock face.

One occupant was discovered, and the local fire department did a search with thermal imaging to see if anybody was nearby, which came back with no others found. 

A coroner attended the scene and confirmed a single female fatality, with no criminal involvement in her death.

Black Press Media has identified the deceased as Tara Bowie, a 40-year-old Cawston area woman who was a former Black Press journalist.

