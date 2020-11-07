PTCC Community Holiday Market vendors seeing strong support from community

Casey Richardson

The Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (PTCC) Community Holiday Market is seeing good support from the local buyers this weekend, even with significantly less vendors and shoppers allowed inside.

“Being downsized this year, the feedback from the vendors has been that they can actually now talk more with their customers. The customer gets to talk one on one, where in the past when it’s busy, it’s a rushed feeling. Now there’s more time they can actually talk about a product when they’re buying it,” Frances Callaghan, the main organizer for the PTCC Community Holiday Market said.

The community holiday market usually sees around 165 vendors and crowds of people, but this year the market is down to just 50 vendors.

“As a vendor too, I wasn’t willing to be in a jam-packed room full of people like years past either. I think this is the best case scenario for 2020,” Julia Mckay, owner of Jul by Julia said, one of the vendors in attendance.

But Callaghan wanted to make sure that at least some vendors would get the chance to sell face to face this year, knowing how much of their sales come from markets like these.

“Obviously we structured our year around having in-person markets like last year because they were so successful. It was very important for us because we had so much inventory to do an in person market...it’s always way easier to sell in person.” Mckay added.

“It’s really important for the small businesses that are trying to make it through this period, because things have been slowing down for everybody,” Alberto Pasqualin the Co-owner of Rad Jamz said. “But because of the sense of community we have in Okanagan, we can make it happen and we can all stay in business and recycle the favour.”

Vendors are seeing more serious buyers come and attend the market this year, with Callaghan adding that the focus isn’t on socializing.

“We knew without thousands of people it wasn’t going to be the same, but the buyers have been wonderful and really supportive. We’ve even seen people come who are trying their best to stop at every booth and buy something, even if it's small,” Mckay said.

Pasqualin said people coming by are showing more interest and the impact has really helped.

“People seem to be happy to be around vendors and around somewhat of a normal environment,” he said.

The market runs Saturday until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket purchase and time slot options are available on the website.