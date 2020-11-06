A Penticton man has opened a store celebrating his late father's hand crafted western art collection

Photo: Casey Richardson

“Before he passed away, I said, 'Dad, I'm going to open a store in your name, in your honour,' and he said 'That'd be great, you can do what you like with it, it's yours.'”

Dean Winkelman opened the Legacy Den, true to its name, just over a month ago, which features a handcrafted western art collection all created by his father, Dennis Winkelman.

“This is a tribute to my father who passed away two years ago this January, as a Canadian artist,” Winkelman said.

The artwork showcased in the store on Main Street is only five per cent of his father’s life's work, which Winkelmen said the total ‘is a phenomenal amount.’

Dennis grew up in Alberta, on a farm in Nisku and moved around through the prairies and British Columbia, finally ending up in Saskatchewan through retirement.

He was a blacksmith at a ranch, putting on demonstrations for several seasons, and he eventually opened blacksmith studio in Summerland in the mid eighties.

“My objective is to have my dad Dennis recognized as a true Canadian folk artist. He was very timid, very shy, he would often give things away before selling them, he was that kind of guy,” Winkelman said.

“I worked in the blacksmith shop with my dad for ten years as an apprentice and I caught fire a couple times from the coal dust,” he laughed. “I remember his strong hand just patting the fire out on my back.”

His father would trade with friends and neighbours, but in the last 20 years of his life, he didn't sell anything.

“He built it because he loved it and he wanted to hand it down to me.”

Since deciding to create the store in his dad’s honour, it took almost two years to find a place.

“I've been open for a month and I'll be open for two more, closing at the end of the year,” Winkelman said, meaning the last day for the shop will be on Dec. 31. “We'll see what stock is left. I might look at that again in the spring.”

The rest of his art had been sold, traded or given away different farms and ranches over the years. Many of his art displays were up around the homes and were sold with each property.

“There's art items here that when I was five years old I helped stitch. Those are fond memories of my childhood.”

There are a few diamond willow sculptures, leather items and blacksmith creations Winkelman keeps at home for himself.

“I want them to see the natural world as envisioned through my dad's heart. He was a tough guy with calloused hands and many broken bones over the years. A true rancher, cattleman, horseman and to see the exquisite beauty of how he viewed the world in his art is truly what I want to represent for my father.”

As a photographer, writer and blacksmith, Winkelman thinks later in my life he might introduce more artwork of his own, but this store is dedicated 100 per cent to his father.

“Dad spent ten of thousands of hours in the natural world and the representation emerging of the natural beauty brought in through art is the objective for everyone to come and visit.”

The Legacy Den is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

“I'd like to offer this opportunity to the people of Penticton and the Okanagan to come to Legacy Den and get a taste for what western art looks like through the heart of my father.”

More information on the Legacy Den can be found on their Facebook page, or visit in person at 255 Main Street.