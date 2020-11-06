Penticton Lakeside Resort welcomes new general manager

Photo: Contributed Elizabeth Cucnik is taking over as GM of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Meet the new woman at the helm of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Elizabeth Cucnik, daughter of longtime general manager David Prystay, is stepping into his shoes and is thrilled at the challenge ahead of her and the honour of serving her hometown.

"I grew up in Penticton, so Penticton has been a home for me for many, many years," Cucnik said, adding she even worked at the Barking Parrot in her late teens.

She then studied opera and voice performance at UBC in Vancouver, following a tradition of performing set by her mother Lynne Leydier who runs Soundstage Productions in Penticton.

Her schooling then took her to the United Kingdom, where she spent almost five years. While there, she completed studies in politics and history, and did various jobs including getting her toes in the water of the hospitality business at The Ritz Hotel in London doing VIP guest services and front desk.

"After that my husband and I got pregnant with our first child and decided to move back to Canada to start our family," Cucnik said. They moved back to Penticton and Cucnik worked at the front desk of the Lakeside for a while.

Over a decade, she moved into graphic design work for the Lakeside and three sister hotels in Kelowna, Vernon and Vancouver, then eventually stepped into a role of assistant general manager under her father.

"It's really exciting," Cucnik said. "Growing up and being a part of this culture over a long period of time, it does feel like a home and family unit here as well, an extension of our family unit. That's exciting, to carry that legacy on, not just through my dad but also through the other employees here, through relationships I've built, to work as a team now because we've all kind of grown up together."

Looking forward, she has plenty of dreams for the future of the Lakeside Resort, but the ongoing pandemic has many of those in a holding pattern.

"Right away we can't really do anything that we've been wanting to do, everything has been put on hold because of COVID unfortunately. Our industry is really struggling," Cucnik said.

"Everything is sort of a big question mark right now and really grey. So as much as that part is really terrifying, I do have a lot of plans, and as a team I think we have a lot of plans for the future and where we want this to go ... It really comes down to how the industry revives itself over the coming year."

Cucnik added how incredibly proud she is to be a part of the local business community.

"We're all together in this. The legs we all stand on are all these local businesses together, and I really do feel we are stronger together," Cucnik said. "I think to be a part of that community and to feel that vibe and spirit within all of us is just really exciting."