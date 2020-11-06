Oliver granted of $1.59 million to help rebuild COVID-19 losses

Photo: Casey Richardson

The town of Oliver has been awarded a provincial grant of $1.59 million as part of the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments funding initiative just in time to help with adjustments to the Official Community Plan (OCP).

Oliver has been working on an economic development strategy, Grow Oliver, and has its roots in the Town’s 2016 OCP which identified the need for a coordinated and strategic approach for gainful development in the area. The plan also highlighted the need to support and revitalize Downtown Oliver, the historic and cultural heart of the community.

Alongside this, the 2021-2025 budget process will be commencing in January 2021 so staff will be prepared to present options for Council consideration as to the expenditure of the grant funds in accordance with the grant criteria.

The provincial Safe Restart grant amount each local government receives is based upon a flat rate and adjusted per capita amount. This calculation is meant to ensure that larger municipalities receive more money than smaller ones but that smaller municipalities receive higher per capita funding than larger ones.

These decisions were made because the smaller municipalities lack the diversity in their tax base in contrast to larger ones.

Two components for the formula include the flat amount at $169,000, and the “adjusted per capita” amount is $308.34 per adjusted population.

Average income in Oliver is lower than across BC, which is common for smaller population centres and with an older population, the Town is working to grow attraction to the area to change this.

The Town expects significant impacts from COVID-19, stating in the community plan that many of these impacts are already being felt in Oliver and in communities across British Columbia.

Funds awarded will be tracked through financial statements identifying the amount of funds received and the use of those funds as well as the year end balance of these funds. This will be required until the funds are fully drawn down.

Oliver will be discussing this grant and the details surrounding it at Monday’s meeting.