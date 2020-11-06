Man who allegedly stole vehicle killed in crash while fleeing

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A man is dead after stealing a vehicle, fleeing the scene, and colliding with the rear of a parked tractor trailer unit.

On Nov. 4 at 7:06 a.m., Princeton RCMP were called to a reported truck theft in progress at a Coalmont property. The owner told police he had left the truck running briefly in his driveway, and returned to see it being driven away.

The owner tried to follow it in another vehicle but lost sight of it in downtown Princeton.

Police began conducting patrols for the vehicle, then received notification that the truck in question had rear-ended a commercial vehicle near the Sunday Summit brake check.

The lone occupant of the pickup truck was a 35-year-old man of no fixed address but known to police in the South Okanagan, found deceased in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle.

"Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision," said Sgt. Jason Bayda, media relations officer for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP.

The Princeton RCMP assisted by the RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services Reconstruction Analyst are continuing to investigate the vehicle theft and the man’s death. Speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the name of the deceased man will not be released.