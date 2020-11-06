165260
162262
Penticton  

RDOS spends $6K on two days of in-person meetings to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

In-person meetings pricey

- | Story: 315632

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is spending $6,000 on just two days of in-person board meetings and workshops this week, having to rent a large ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort to adhere to COVID-19 policies. 

The RDOS has been meeting virtually via a Zoom-like platform for many months, and unlike smaller regional councils, their 19-member board plus necessary staff members does not make it easy to find a space large enough to socially distance. 

At Thursday's meeting, after a day of legislative workshops and before a Friday full of more meetings with staff, the board heard it was costing $3,000 a day to be there. 

Many on the board have been expressing concern over the ongoing virtual meetings, with staff presenting options for in-person venues back in July. The main problem is the regular RDOS boardroom is far too small to adhere to provincial health mandates. 

Staff were asked Thursday whether work was underway to find solutions, hopefully cheaper ones than the Lakeside ballroom, to ensure more in-person meetings were possible.

Director Doug Holmes of Summerland said he was eager to get back to being in the same room with his colleagues. 

"I think we need to find a solution. Whether that’s plexiglass between our stations in the boardroom, we need to solve that because I don’t think this is going to disappear,” Holmes said. 

Rural Oliver director Rick Knodel who chose to appear virtually Thursday, was skeptical.

"I think we need to lead by example. As nice as this meetings may be for everyone, we're dealing with a disease that can kill people,” Knodel said. “I don’t think it shows a good example if we look for a way to get around it."

Director Riley Gettens of Area F said she misses "talking to staff really quickly, I miss talking to everybody, and I do think I do a better job when we’re in person," but added she is "not looking to skirt" any public health orders. 

Others voiced thoughts of continuing hybrid meetings, with room for some to appear in person and others over the internet. 

"I love being here, I’ve barely left town since this has started, and I love seeing everybody but we do have to be careful and keep in mind the costs too,” Coyne said. “We have to find a solution that fits everybody.”

Board chair Karla Kozakevich said the $3,000 per day price tag for these two days at the Lakeside are a little higher than they would be to rent that ballroom normally, due to an increased tech budget required for things like the board chair and vice chair votes, but that the Lakeside would still be in the $2,500 price range per day for a regular board meeting. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

165196
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
164936




Send us your News Tips!


164489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

August
August Penticton SPCA >


160133


Ahhhhhhhh

Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings always start better with a gallery packed with...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
James Blunt: ‘I’ve had wonderful gifts from stalkers’
Showbiz
James Blunt sees a positive side to having his own stalkers...
Awesome Photoshop
Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
162894