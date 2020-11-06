RDOS spends $6K on two days of in-person meetings to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Photo: Contributed RDOS board members at the Penticton Lakeside Resort Thursday.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is spending $6,000 on just two days of in-person board meetings and workshops this week, having to rent a large ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort to adhere to COVID-19 policies.

The RDOS has been meeting virtually via a Zoom-like platform for many months, and unlike smaller regional councils, their 19-member board plus necessary staff members does not make it easy to find a space large enough to socially distance.

At Thursday's meeting, after a day of legislative workshops and before a Friday full of more meetings with staff, the board heard it was costing $3,000 a day to be there.

Many on the board have been expressing concern over the ongoing virtual meetings, with staff presenting options for in-person venues back in July. The main problem is the regular RDOS boardroom is far too small to adhere to provincial health mandates.

Staff were asked Thursday whether work was underway to find solutions, hopefully cheaper ones than the Lakeside ballroom, to ensure more in-person meetings were possible.

Director Doug Holmes of Summerland said he was eager to get back to being in the same room with his colleagues.

"I think we need to find a solution. Whether that’s plexiglass between our stations in the boardroom, we need to solve that because I don’t think this is going to disappear,” Holmes said.

Rural Oliver director Rick Knodel who chose to appear virtually Thursday, was skeptical.

"I think we need to lead by example. As nice as this meetings may be for everyone, we're dealing with a disease that can kill people,” Knodel said. “I don’t think it shows a good example if we look for a way to get around it."

Director Riley Gettens of Area F said she misses "talking to staff really quickly, I miss talking to everybody, and I do think I do a better job when we’re in person," but added she is "not looking to skirt" any public health orders.

Others voiced thoughts of continuing hybrid meetings, with room for some to appear in person and others over the internet.

"I love being here, I’ve barely left town since this has started, and I love seeing everybody but we do have to be careful and keep in mind the costs too,” Coyne said. “We have to find a solution that fits everybody.”

Board chair Karla Kozakevich said the $3,000 per day price tag for these two days at the Lakeside are a little higher than they would be to rent that ballroom normally, due to an increased tech budget required for things like the board chair and vice chair votes, but that the Lakeside would still be in the $2,500 price range per day for a regular board meeting.