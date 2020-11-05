162805
Okanagan-Simlkameen hospital board sees new chair, vice chair

The new Okanagan-Similkameen Hospital Board chair and vice chair from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have been decided.

At a meeting Thursday, the board had two vacant spaces to fill, as former chair Petra Veintimilla of Oliver and Toni Boot of Summerland were removed from their roles while they ran as MLAs in the recent provincial election. 

Judy Sentes, Penticton councillor, and Oliver mayor Martin Johansen ran for chair. 

“We must focus our energies on reminding [Interior Health Authority] that the region includes south of Kelowna like Oliver Osoyoos, Keremeos and Princeton, for example, and those residents have needs and provision of services,” said Sentes in her brief remarks.

Martin Johansen emphasized his experience in Oliver, where the South Okanagan General Hospital regularly struggles to keep staff. 

“I believe electing a hospital chair from the South Okanagan would be a strategic move,“ he said, explaining it would signal that “our rural communities deserve the same level of care as our more urban communities do.” 

The vote tally favoured Judy Sentes as the new chairperson. 

Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff then squared off against Johansen in the election for vice chair, which McKortoff won.

Hospital board chair and vice chair positions are up for election for RDOS board members yearly. 

