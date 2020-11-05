Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen picks incumbent Karla Kozakevich as new board chair, picks new vice chair

Photo: Castanet Staff

Karla Kozakevich has been elected to her fifth term as board chair of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

At Thursday's RDOS meeting, the board went through its yearly election process for chair and vice chair.

Kozakevich, who has served as Naramata's director on the board since 2011 and chair for four years, ran against Summerland councillor Doug Holmes, who had previously served as vice chair.

"I've completed nine years now as an elected area director with the RDOS and I'm proud to say that in the nine years I have never missed a meeting," Kozakevich said before the vote. "I think that speaks to my commitment working."

She also pointed to her track record in recent years dealing with floods and fires and states of local emergency affecting various districts in the region.

"You can count on my commitment and experience," Kozakevich said.

In his pitch for votes, challenger Doug Holmes outlined his plan to put his identity as a representative of Summerland aside if dealing with district issues as chair.

"For issues of a local nature, I think people primarily want to hear from their local representative. To support the people of the region, the chair needs to support the person those people elected," Holmes said. "As chair, I would leave my Summerland hat in Summerland and wear my regional hat."

When the votes were tallied, Kozakevich came out on top. This will be Kozakevich's fifth term in the position.

Doug Holmes then declined to run for vice chair, leaving the race to Kaleden/Apex director Subrina Monteith and director Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton.

"This is my third year of my four year term," Monteith said in her brief speech prior to voting. "I make sure that I research everything, I talk to subject matter experts, and I also make sure that we're looking at decisions regionally and I've seen many gaps ... I feel that the regional district at times is so separate, and I want to focus on coming together as a team."

"With the chair from the more populated end of the valley, I believe the vice chair should represent the more rural part of the district," Coyne said in his own speech.

"It's hard to get more rural than our end of the valley. For me, when looking at the chair and the vice chair, these positions must be held my people who believe that together the regional district is stronger."

Coyne won the vote, becoming the new vice chair.