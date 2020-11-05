Donations coming in for Penticton Starfish Pack program for hungry kids, but more always needed

Photo: Contributed Deckside Pool & Spa sponsoring food for 12 kids through the Starfish Pack program this year in Penticton

Penticton's Rotary Starfish Pack backpack program is having a great November so far, with the City declaring the whole month in honour of their efforts to ensure kids around the school district have enough to eat, to several local businesses stepping up with donations to keep that work going.

One of those businesses is Deckside Pool and Spa, which donated a whopping $8,100, double their donation from last year.

At $675 a backpack — filled with food necessities for in-need students to be taken home on weekends to be sure they have food security when not in school — that means Deckside will support 12 kids this year.

Another big spender toward the cause so far this month was Total Restoration, sponsoring five kids this year through a donation of $3,375.

Many other businesses have stepped up too, and the push is still on for more to join the ranks of donors.

The Penticton Starfish Committee provides food for 60 kids each weekend all year long, and are eager to partner with as many local businesses as possible during their November-long fundraising drive.

Find out more about the Starfish Pack program and how to become a sponsor here.