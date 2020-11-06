The South Okanagan Real estate market is seeing a boom in sales despite continuing lower inventory

Casey Richardson

The South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB) has released their October sales summary and statistics for the region, seeing a continuing increase in single-family residential sales.

The single family homes sales have increased by 44 per cent from the 123 units sold in October compared to 85 units sold during the same time in 2019.

The number of active listings total have dropped down, seeing 1,536 listings for October 2020, down eight per cent compared to the 1,671 listings in September this year and a decrease of 20 per cent when looking at October 2019’s 1,921 listings.

Despite less inventory, overall sales for the month increased by 41 percent compared to the same time last year. Single-family homes also saw the average sale price for October rise by 19.7 per cent to $656,547 compared to $598,714 in October 2019.

“Residential sales are once again higher than expected, in particular for October which would typically be the start of a seasonal slowdown for the year,” Lyndi Cruickshank, the SOREB President said in the media release. She added that “We continue to see exceptional demand for homes throughout the South Okanagan with limited inventory.”

According to Cruickshank, it's 'very much a sellers market' from the significant increase in the number of buyers and the limited inventory.

Townhome sales are also up by almost 60 per cent for the region, with an average sale price slightly under$450,000. Condo and apartment sales have also increased by 229 per cent, with 56 sold throughout the area averaging just over $321,000.

Sales in Naramata for single family homes are up by 600 per cent, selling seven homes in October. Penticton saw a sale of 48 homes, a 71 percent increase for the month.

Keremeos, Princeton and Summerland both had slight drops in their total number of sales for the single family homes.

The belief is that buyers are continuing to look at the region for homes to settle into, as many keep working from home and can choose to settle in the South Okanagan.

“With an uptick of COVID cases in the province, we encourage anyone looking to buy or sell to contact your realtor to discuss how best to support you. Thanks to technology, our realtors are able to remain vigilant and continue to conduct business in a safe and socially distant manner, following government guidelines and safety recommendations," Cruickshank said.