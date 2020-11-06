The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts has brought on a new special advisor to help with music education

Photo: Google Street View

The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts (PAMDA) has appointed a new special advisor to the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts to help with music education.

Rosemary Thomson is a national musical leader in the community and in her 14 season as Music Director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, is a respected conductor and champion of music teaching.

"I am extremely excited to join PAMDA as an advisor during this phase of creativity and adaptation," Thomson said in a press release. "Running a non-profit music school at the best of times can be challenging. During the current pandemic, though, it’s a struggle trying to connect through music while still staying safely apart.”

While working with the orchestra, it saw great improvement and audiences reached remarkable levels. Thomson worked in creating multiple outreach and education programs throughout the valley.

The role of Interim Artistic Director of Opera Kelowna also went to Thomson, where she’s heading plans to expand their community programming.

“I believe that musical experiences are the foundation for important personal and social development,” Thomson added. “Skills and values such as listening, compassion, and cooperation that are developed through musical exposure are gifts that will remain for life.”

The current environment has brought on difficult challenges for members of the community to have access to music lessons, according to Prema Harris, President of the Penticton Academy of Music Society, which runs PAMDA.

“Lessons at PAMDA have changed dramatically this year,” Harris said. “Gone are the days of Pop-Up Choir and belting out songs shoulder to shoulder or sharing music stands in orchestra rehearsal. Instead, PAMDA students and faculty are following new protocols to bring music back while keeping the health risks low.”

"Rosemary will bring valuable insight as a musician and an educator...Teaching safely with creativity and engagement is essential for PAMDA to thrive in this very unsettled time. With Rosemary’s guidance, we can better focus on our programming to identify gaps and develop creative solutions."