Summerland launches new interactive district data map

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland has launched a new interactive web map with over 100 layers of data relating to planning, infrastructure and elevation.

The new "Summerland Spatial Viewer" includes zoning information, OCP designations, development permit areas, water infrastructure, parcel boundaries and more.

High-resolution aerial photography taken in May 2020 completes the comprehensive look at the district.

Users are able to measure, mark and print select map areas, and custom-create property reports. A new user guide and instructional videos have been made available.

Find the new map and more information on how to use it here.