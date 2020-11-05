165076
Penticton  

Penticton awarded $4.7M provincial grant to help dig out of COVID-19 financial hole

$4.7M lifeline for City

- | Story: 315571

The City of Penticton has been awarded a much-needed provincial grant of $4.7 million as part of the newly-created Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments funding initiative. 

Its aim is to support local governments throughout the problem as they grapple with increased operating costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The City is currently looking at multi-million dollar losses for 2020 after cancellations of all major events and seeing the closure of major revenue stream Cascades Casino due to the ongoing pandemic, and is facing further projected lost revenue in 2021, so this grant is welcome news. 

"With Penticton City Council heading into its budget deliberations later this month, the announcement of this grant couldn’t come at a better time and will consequently give Council the option and means to immediately replenish the reserve we relied on earlier this year as we responded to COVID-19," said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“On behalf of Council and all residents of our community, I wish to thank the BC Government for this financial support and the positive impact it will have on the City’s ability to continue delivering the critical services our residents depend on.”

Management of the grant money will be discussed by council at upcoming budget meetings. 

In the meantime, according to general manager of finance and administration Jim Bauer, the money will be used to replenish the City’s depleted Financial Stabilization Reserve, the primary source of emergency funding that allowed the City to provide tax relief to residents in 2020.

Bauer says staff will recommend a portion of the grant be used as part of the 2021 budget as an alternative to drawing down other reserves needed to address revenue shortfalls projected through next year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
164936




Send us your News Tips!


164977


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

August
August Penticton SPCA >


163524


Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers

Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards next week. The stars will give the...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162709
163919