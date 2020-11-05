Penticton awarded $4.7M provincial grant to help dig out of COVID-19 financial hole

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has been awarded a much-needed provincial grant of $4.7 million as part of the newly-created Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments funding initiative.

Its aim is to support local governments throughout the problem as they grapple with increased operating costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The City is currently looking at multi-million dollar losses for 2020 after cancellations of all major events and seeing the closure of major revenue stream Cascades Casino due to the ongoing pandemic, and is facing further projected lost revenue in 2021, so this grant is welcome news.

"With Penticton City Council heading into its budget deliberations later this month, the announcement of this grant couldn’t come at a better time and will consequently give Council the option and means to immediately replenish the reserve we relied on earlier this year as we responded to COVID-19," said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“On behalf of Council and all residents of our community, I wish to thank the BC Government for this financial support and the positive impact it will have on the City’s ability to continue delivering the critical services our residents depend on.”

Management of the grant money will be discussed by council at upcoming budget meetings.

In the meantime, according to general manager of finance and administration Jim Bauer, the money will be used to replenish the City’s depleted Financial Stabilization Reserve, the primary source of emergency funding that allowed the City to provide tax relief to residents in 2020.

Bauer says staff will recommend a portion of the grant be used as part of the 2021 budget as an alternative to drawing down other reserves needed to address revenue shortfalls projected through next year.