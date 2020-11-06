165260
Penticton  

Okanagan Falls trying out six-week winter market for local crafters and hobbyists to sell their wares

Winter market for locals

Okanagan Falls is fostering community spirit and celebrating its local crafters and hobbyists through a brand-new winter market, launching next weekend. 

"It's an opportunity for locals, primarily Okanagan Falls residents, to display and promote their arts, crafts and hobbies," organizer Elaine Chernoff said.

"Mostly I reached out through Facebook Marketplace, and saw things that people were creating, and invited them. It is, to me, a community development project. Because Okanagan Falls has absolutely nothing. And we are following strict COVID protocols, you come in and sanitize, sign in and exit through the back door."

Chernoff said the idea sprouted when the owner of what is locally known as "the old real estate building," at 837 Main Street. 

"The owner said, 'We've got this space for November and December, what do you think?' And I automatically thought, let's bring all these people together,'" Chernoff said. "It's everyone from longtime market vendors to people who have never sold before, and young and old.

They have around a dozen confirmed vendors for the first market and are hoping to get to 20. 

The market will run every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks starting Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Up for grabs will include locally-created arts and crafts, vintage items, homemade treats and goods for the pantry, and more. 

"It's evolving, it's going to be different every weekend, so people can keep on coming back," Chernoff said. 

"It's a lot of work but it's exciting at the same time to see who is coming out of the woodwork. It may even be the result of the coronavirus, for example one woman is making these beautiful macrame things and said she just started doing it this year!" 

Anyone looking for more information, whether a vendor looking to get involved or an interested shopper, can text Elaine Chernoff at 250-490-6449. Individuals looking to sell on a consignment basis are also welcome.

"There is still space, still a few spots left!"

