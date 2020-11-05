E-commerce website and app encouraging people to search and buy products locally expands to Penticton

Photo: Contributed Jim Belshaw, left, and JC Rathwell, who run the Kelowna branch

A Kelowna-born business working to bring online shopping away from the large retailers and help out the local community has expanded to the South Okanagan.

The Super Shopper Club is an e-commerce website and app launched earlier this year. It provides Okanagan residents a new way to search for local products and services.

Ross Todd recently bought the business license for the South Okanagan, including Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“It's an app and website to help link local shoppers with local businesses,” Todd said. “It's like Amazon but at the local level.”

“It's a really unique app, we're having a lot of fun with it.”

Shoppers will also receive notifications on deals and special sales with participating businesses.

“On my street alone I see the delivery truck delivering Amazon products all day long and this is a great tool that keeps the local business here in Penticton.”

Businesses can get a free listing with their key criteria, or right now pay $5 a month with all accessible features.

Todd added the support for local business is needed especially right now and it's a great way to support while still getting delivery.

“We just recently joined the Chamber of Commerce so we're working with a lot of those businesses,” he added.

The app is free to download and use for shoppers, available on Google Play on the Apple app store. Shoppers can also use the website to look for products in their local area.