Overdose alert issued for Penticton and South Okanagan

Interior Health has issued an overdose alert for Penticton and the South Okanagan.

The increase in overdoses may involve the use of dark pink or purple substances being sold as 'down.'

The alert comes after a large increase in 911 calls were made in mostly Penticton for ingestion poisoning - which includes overdoses. Some overdose activity has also been reported in Oliver and Osoyoos. 

Interior Health is reminding residents to avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together. Those using drugs should get their drugs checked and not use alone. 

If you are using drugs, leave your door unlocked and tell someone to check up on you. If you feel like you must use drugs while alone, consider downloading the Lifeguard app which can connect you with first responders in the event of an overdose. 

Carrying and knowing how to use a naloxone kit is very important. Signs of overdose include slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping, lips or fingers turning blue, difficult to wake up and being non-responsive. 

If you are witnessing an overdose, open the person's airway and give rescue breaths and naloxone if possible.

To learn more about local harm reduction sites click here.

