Penticton Soup kitchen launching annual Toonie Drive to provide Christmas suppers

Just a toonie can go a long way at the Penticton Soupateria as the holiday season approaches.

The local soup kitchen's annual Toonie Drive fundraiser asks people to give to the less fortunate in the community by donating as many multiples of $2 that they can afford, each of which will supply one full Christmas dinner to someone who needs it.

Soupateria kitchen manager Tracy Comber said the need is high.

"For Thanksgiving dinner, we did 118 turkey dinners, which included all the fixings," Comber said.

The Christmas Toonie Drive is even more important, not only going toward feeding people over the holidays, but all year long.

"It's actually where a lot of our funding for food we need to purchase comes from. Our Toonie Drive basically helps us feed people throughout the year, for things that we have to purchase, like sandwich meat, cheese, etcetera," Comber explained. "It's our only advertised fundraising that we do."

The Soupateria is currently serving upwards of 80 meals a day, so the more people that can pitch in with donations the better, especially this year.

"Our clientele has changed a little bit since COVID. We're serving a lot of seniors in the area, marginalized people in general," Comber said.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the Soupateria on Orchard Avenue at Martin Street, ideally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Comber.

Donations can also be made easily online here.