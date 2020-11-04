164896
Penticton  

Penticton fire responded to two fire calls to the same residence on Tuesday

Two fires in one day

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the same residence on Tuesday to put out two separate fires.

After fighting a blaze in the back yard of a Moose Jaw Street home when a camper on the property caught fire at 1 p.m., fire crews were called back just before 6 p.m. 

But this time, the fire fighters were needed inside of the residence.

A fire had started on a mattress inside a bedroom in the home, according to Rob Trupp, the assistant fire chief for the Penticton Fire Department. 

Crews were able to use extinguishers on the small fire to put it out quickly.

The cause of both fires are currently unknown. 

